Local Trump Team 2020 Florida group makes splash in patriotic golf cart parade

The local chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida made quite a showing earlier this week in a patriotic parade that featured more than 1,000 carts carrying messages of support for the president in his re-election bid against Joe Biden.

Suzanne Days, president of the Sumter County Trump Team 2020 Florida chapter, said she was quite happy with the turnout from her group in the parade that was put on by Villagers for Trump and traveled through Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs Town Square.

Days said prior to the event, members of Trump Team 2020 Florida gathered at her house in the Village of Collier, where they sang patriotic songs and said the Pledge of Allegiance. They then traveled to Lake Miona Recreation Center with a police escort to join up with the others taking part in the event.

“We were very excited by the turnout,” Days said. “Enthusiasm among the participants was amazing. We were grateful that there were no protesters and that it was a very peaceful and fun experience for everybody.”