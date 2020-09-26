No wonder people are afraid of police

To the Editor:

Last evening I was driving to Ocala. Ahead of me was a car that was weaving all over the road. In fact, it ran off the road several times. At first thought maybe they were texting and got distracted, but it continued. I was very concerned they might cross the line and be involved in a head-on crash. I called 911 to report the car. Was able to give make, model color and license number to dispatch. At an intersection that driver turned left, I turned right.

About a half mile down the road I spotted a parked sheriff vehicle on the opposite side of the road. I pulled over in the shoulder and motioned to the sheriff to come talk to me. They pulled up behind me and I walked over to their vehicle to tell them I was the guy who who just called 911. Two officers started yelling at me to get back in my vehicle and stay there. I could see that one of the officers was on the radio. It was quite sometime before they got out of their vehicle and came to the passenger side of the vehicle. I told them about the weaving car, description and where it was headed.

I became scared because I noted one of the officers had his hand on his gun.

Never a thank you, smile on their face, just a look at me like I was a criminal.

With so much unrest in the country and the focus on police reactions, the call seems to be for better police training. Perhaps that is true, but a good place to start training might be a lesson at charm school.

Not so sure if I will call 911 again to report what I did last night. I don’t appreciate how I was treated last night. So much for, “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.” Because of the actions of these two officers, it is no wonder people are afraid of them.

Bart Zoellner

Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire