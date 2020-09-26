Saturday, September 26, 2020
90.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

No wonder people are afraid of police

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Last evening I was driving to Ocala. Ahead of me was a car that was weaving all over the road. In fact, it ran off the road several times. At first thought maybe they were texting and got distracted, but it continued. I was very concerned they might cross the line and be involved in a head-on crash. I called 911 to report the car. Was able to give make, model color and license number to dispatch. At an intersection that driver turned left, I turned right.
About a half mile down the road I spotted a parked sheriff vehicle on the opposite side of the road. I pulled over in the shoulder and motioned to the sheriff to come talk to me. They pulled up behind me and I walked over to their vehicle to tell them I was the guy who who just called 911. Two officers started yelling at me to get back in my vehicle and stay there. I could see that one of the officers was on the radio. It was quite sometime before they got out of their vehicle and came to the passenger side of the vehicle.  I told them about the weaving car, description and where it was headed.
I became scared because I noted one of the officers had his hand on his gun.
Never a thank you, smile on their face, just a look at me like I was a criminal.
With so much unrest in the country and the focus on police reactions, the call seems to be for better police training. Perhaps that is true, but a good place to start training might be a lesson at charm school.
Not so sure if I will call 911 again to report what I did last night. I don’t appreciate how I was treated last night. So much for, “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.” Because of the actions of these two officers, it is no wonder people are afraid of them.

Bart Zoellner
Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens. And there’s more he’ll do.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stopping the trolls from manipulating Community Standards

A Village of Liberty Park resident says Community Development District 5 is trying to stop the trolls from manipulating Community Standards. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The third generation ‘reimagining’ the vision

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Santo Domingo writes that the third generation of the Morse Family is “reimagining” the vision of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s scheme to ignore popular vote a line you cannot cross

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Trump’s scheme to ignore the popular vote is a line that cannot be crossed.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No protection for damaged businesses

A Spruce Creek South resident wonders why business owners can’t sue after rioters damaged their livelihoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump and Gov. DeSantis should be ashamed

A Village of Charlotte resident contends President Trump and Gov. DeSantis should be ashamed of themselves for the COVID-19 numbers here in the U.S. and Florida, versus what we’ve seen in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that she believes Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

13 more local COVID-19 fatalities as tri-county area reports 67 new cases

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 67 new cases of the virus Friday.
Read more
News

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance. We've got the link where you can make the application.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Carolina Chickadee Near Lake Miona Regional Recreation Center

This Carolina chickadee was spotted near Lake Miona Regional Recreation Center. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Hot Air Balloons Sailing Over Lake Sumter

These hot air balloons were spotted sailing over Lake Sumter east of the Morse Boulevard bridge in The Village of Caroline. Thanks to Jim Strothman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens. And there’s more he’ll do.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Water Oaker arrested after police called to argument with neighbor

A Water Oaker was arrested after police were called to an argument with a neighbor.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Villagers must take extra precautions against COVID-19 as town squares reopen

We are sincerely hopeful that Villagers will use commonsense and take precautions against COVID-19 when the town squares reopen for entertainment next month. Lives could depend on it.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Villages restauranteurs vow caution despite DeSantis greenlighting 100% capacity

Gov. Ron DeSantis has greenlighted restaurants and bars to begin operating at 100 percent capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but three Villages restauranteurs said Friday that caution will remain the name of the game in their eateries.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 fatalities as tri-county area reports 67 new cases

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 67 new cases of the virus Friday.
Read more
News

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance. We've got the link where you can make the application.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens. And there’s more he’ll do.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stopping the trolls from manipulating Community Standards

A Village of Liberty Park resident says Community Development District 5 is trying to stop the trolls from manipulating Community Standards. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No wonder people are afraid of police

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire resident describes a concerning interaction he had with law enforcement.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Water Oaker arrested after police called to argument with neighbor

A Water Oaker was arrested after police were called to an argument with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Woman who refused to exit vehicle arrested on DUI charge

A woman who repeatedly refused to exit her vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Read more
Crime

Underwear-clad Summerfield man jailed after smacking deputy with Bible

A Summerfield man who allegedly hit a Marion County sheriff’s deputy with a Bible and then defecated on himself was jailed Tuesday after telling deputies that God told him to enter his neighbor’s residence to free his juvenile daughter.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,328FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
90.6 ° F
91.4 °
90 °
59 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment