Saturday, September 26, 2020
90.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Robert Lippincott

Staff Report

Robert Lippincott

Robert Lippincott passed away September 23, 2020, after his battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure.

The son of Rose Stangl Lippincott and Aubra Ross Lippincott. Robert was born on November 28, 1928 in Atlantic, Iowa. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge, he went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Atlantic, Iowa. It was there that he met his bride Mary Husmann (formerly from Ishpeming, MI), and they were married February 27, 1953. Rob was then transferred to Carroll, Iowa.

While residing there, Rob was a member of city council, President of Junior Chamber of commerce and a member of St. Lawrence Parish. All 4 of the daughters were born there. Rob was then transferred to Mason City, Iowa. In 1990, he retired as switching supervisor from US West after 42 ½ years of telephone company service. While residing in Algona, IA, he was also a member of St. Cecelia’s Parish and was an usher and Eucharistic minister.

Rob was also a member of Garrigan High School board, a Board member of Friends of Garrigan, a Garrigan band board member, Member of Algona Band day committee and Grand Marshall of Band Day. Rob was also an officer of the Lions Club and a member of the Algona Country Club and River Road Gulf Club and participated in the 50-55 golf group.

Rob and wife Mary, then moved to Spruce Creek South in Summerfield FL. Rob was a member of St. Theresa’s Parish on the council, was a lector and Eucharistic minister. He was a member of Spruce Creek Dance Club, Good Friend and Golf League and Euchre Club. He and his wife Mary toured the United States on their Honda Gold Wing motorcycle including crossing the desert to California.

He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, 4 daughters, Kim Thilges, Bode, Iowa, Becky Kneller, Summerfield, FL, Missy Lippincott La Crosse, WI, Kelly Gagnon, Barrington, IL. He also has 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, also one nephew and two nieces. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Lippincott, and son-in-law, Dennis Thilges.

Services will be held at St. Theresa’s Parish in Belleview, FL on Thursday, October 1st, 2020. A public visitation will be held at the church at 9:30 am, followed by the funeral mass at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with military honors.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Frances MacKendree Jacobson

Frances Jacobson spent fifteen years working at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia and worked for The Villages Entertainment Department after her retirement and relocation to Florida.  
Read more
Obituaries

Donald W. Miller

Don Miller had a lifelong love of sports, playing softball, bowling, golfing, skiing and fishing.
Read more
Obituaries

Dorothy Smith

Dorothy Smith loved to cook all her own healthy meals, drove her car, played the organ and made clothes for her many antique dolls.
Read more
Obituaries

August Divjak

August Divjak was one of the founders of the German-American Club in The Villages in 1992.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Joseph Kosul

After Dick Kosul’s retirement from the Trenton, N.J., Police Department, he and his wife, Carol, moved to The Villages in 1992.
Read more
Obituaries

Marie Elizabeth Wanner

Marie Wanner worked as a homemaker for a busy and active family.  She worked several jobs helping her husband earn his college degree.  Later in life she worked several receptionist jobs.
Read more
Obituaries

John David D’Auria

John D'Auria spent his post-military career as an expert welder, often working in and on difficult, demanding and dangerous projects and locations.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

13 more local COVID-19 fatalities as tri-county area reports 67 new cases

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 67 new cases of the virus Friday.
Read more
News

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance. We've got the link where you can make the application.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Carolina Chickadee Near Lake Miona Regional Recreation Center

This Carolina chickadee was spotted near Lake Miona Regional Recreation Center. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Hot Air Balloons Sailing Over Lake Sumter

These hot air balloons were spotted sailing over Lake Sumter east of the Morse Boulevard bridge in The Village of Caroline. Thanks to Jim Strothman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bellowing Bald Eagle Near Nancy Lopez Country Club

Look at this bellowing bald eagle spotted near Nancy Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens. And there’s more he’ll do.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Water Oaker arrested after police called to argument with neighbor

A Water Oaker was arrested after police were called to an argument with a neighbor.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Villagers must take extra precautions against COVID-19 as town squares reopen

We are sincerely hopeful that Villagers will use commonsense and take precautions against COVID-19 when the town squares reopen for entertainment next month. Lives could depend on it.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Villages restauranteurs vow caution despite DeSantis greenlighting 100% capacity

Gov. Ron DeSantis has greenlighted restaurants and bars to begin operating at 100 percent capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but three Villages restauranteurs said Friday that caution will remain the name of the game in their eateries.
Read more
Health

13 more local COVID-19 fatalities as tri-county area reports 67 new cases

Thirteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 67 new cases of the virus Friday.
Read more
News

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance

Sumter County renters and homeowners can apply online for COVID-19 assistance. We've got the link where you can make the application.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens. And there’s more he’ll do.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stopping the trolls from manipulating Community Standards

A Village of Liberty Park resident says Community Development District 5 is trying to stop the trolls from manipulating Community Standards. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No wonder people are afraid of police

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire resident describes a concerning interaction he had with law enforcement.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Water Oaker arrested after police called to argument with neighbor

A Water Oaker was arrested after police were called to an argument with a neighbor.
Read more
Crime

Woman who refused to exit vehicle arrested on DUI charge

A woman who repeatedly refused to exit her vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Read more
Crime

Underwear-clad Summerfield man jailed after smacking deputy with Bible

A Summerfield man who allegedly hit a Marion County sheriff’s deputy with a Bible and then defecated on himself was jailed Tuesday after telling deputies that God told him to enter his neighbor’s residence to free his juvenile daughter.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,325FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
90.6 ° F
91.4 °
90 °
59 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment