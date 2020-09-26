Robert Lippincott passed away September 23, 2020, after his battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure.

The son of Rose Stangl Lippincott and Aubra Ross Lippincott. Robert was born on November 28, 1928 in Atlantic, Iowa. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge, he went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Atlantic, Iowa. It was there that he met his bride Mary Husmann (formerly from Ishpeming, MI), and they were married February 27, 1953. Rob was then transferred to Carroll, Iowa.

While residing there, Rob was a member of city council, President of Junior Chamber of commerce and a member of St. Lawrence Parish. All 4 of the daughters were born there. Rob was then transferred to Mason City, Iowa. In 1990, he retired as switching supervisor from US West after 42 ½ years of telephone company service. While residing in Algona, IA, he was also a member of St. Cecelia’s Parish and was an usher and Eucharistic minister.

Rob was also a member of Garrigan High School board, a Board member of Friends of Garrigan, a Garrigan band board member, Member of Algona Band day committee and Grand Marshall of Band Day. Rob was also an officer of the Lions Club and a member of the Algona Country Club and River Road Gulf Club and participated in the 50-55 golf group.

Rob and wife Mary, then moved to Spruce Creek South in Summerfield FL. Rob was a member of St. Theresa’s Parish on the council, was a lector and Eucharistic minister. He was a member of Spruce Creek Dance Club, Good Friend and Golf League and Euchre Club. He and his wife Mary toured the United States on their Honda Gold Wing motorcycle including crossing the desert to California.

He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, 4 daughters, Kim Thilges, Bode, Iowa, Becky Kneller, Summerfield, FL, Missy Lippincott La Crosse, WI, Kelly Gagnon, Barrington, IL. He also has 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, also one nephew and two nieces. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Lippincott, and son-in-law, Dennis Thilges.

Services will be held at St. Theresa’s Parish in Belleview, FL on Thursday, October 1st, 2020. A public visitation will be held at the church at 9:30 am, followed by the funeral mass at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with military honors.