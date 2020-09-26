Summerfield man already on probation jailed after nabbed with Bob Marley pipe

A Summerfield man already on probation was nabbed with a Bob Marley pipe with cocaine residue.

Joseph Allen McMurrey, 47, was at the wheel of a white Jeep Cherokee at 8:20 a.m. Thursday traveling south on U.S. 301 when a check of the vehicle’s license plate showed it belonged on a 2008 Dodge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

McMurrey admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. The license plate was previously assigned to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. McMurrey had never registered the vehicle he was driving.

As the vehicle was being prepared to be towed from the scene, an inventory turned up a pipe with the image of Bob Marley. The pipe had a residue that tested positive for cocaine. A check revealed the Birmingham, Ala. is on probation through 2022 following a conviction on a felony charge of possession of cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of drug equipment and for violating his probation. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.