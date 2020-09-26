Trump won’t give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

To the Editor:

I am voting for President Trump because he is protecting this nation by building a wall on the southern border. He will not give Social Security or Medicare to people who are here illegally. He will reform our prison system and help the inner cities.

He supports school choice which will enable all children to get a quality education. He will rebuild America’s manufacturing base and stop sending jobs over seas. He will end the endless conflicts that we have been in and he will stand up to China.

Robert Setterlund

Village of Hemingway