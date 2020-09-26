Wildwood man lands back in jail after violating bond in battery case

A Wildwood man landed back in jail after violating his bond in a battery case.

Peter Lawrence Murphy, 56, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center for violating his bond in an alleged attack on a woman.

In the Sept. 8 battery arrest, a woman reported that Murphy struck her in the arm with his fist, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman showed deputies red abrasions on her arm.

“It should be noted the victim also stated to Sumter County Dispatch the defendant had firearms inside of the residence and was unsure if he was armed,” the deputy wrote in the report.

When deputies arrived, Murphy was laying in bed and refused to get up when ordered to do so. The Massachusetts native also kept a hand under a pillow, and deputies were concerned he might have been concealing a firearm. Deputies were able to secure him in handcuffs. He was booked at the jail and released Sept. 14 after posting $2,000 bond.

This weekend, he was back in jail where bond was against set at $2,000.