6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Florida tops 700,000 cases

Six more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 700,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Sunday.

All six of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents. No specific information about them was provided Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 621;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 295;

Summerfield up three for a total of 378;

Leesburg up two for a total of 1,230;

Oxford up one for a total of 131; and

Belleview up one for a total of 356.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,222 cases – an increase of five from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,156 men, 1,044 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 483 in correctional facilities. There have been 67 deaths and 250 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 583 cases, followed by Wildwood with 406 and Coleman with 394. Besides those cases in Oxford that are listed above, others have been identified in Bushnell (299, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (89), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 313 cases among 206 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,396 – increase of 67

Men: 8,502

Women: 10,369

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 178

Deaths: 544

Hospitalizations: 1,765

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,466 – increase of 22

Men: 3,434

Women: 3,861

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 120

Cases in long-term care facilities: 595

Cases in correctional facilities: 261

Deaths: 189

Hospitalizations: 575

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,868), Leesburg (1,230), Tavares (743), Eustis (591) and Mount Dora (585). The Villages also is reporting 33 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,708 – increase of 40

Men: 3,912

Women: 5,734

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 45

Cases in long-term care facilities: 997

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,223

Deaths: 288

Hospitalizations: 940

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,540), Summerfield (378), Belleview (356), Dunnellon (320) and Citra (186). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 700,564 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,882 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 43,533 are residents. A total of 46,379 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,698 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,202 deaths and 43,533 people have been hospitalized.