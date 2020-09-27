Lady Lake man jailed after skipping court on trespassing charge

A Lady Lake man has been jailed after skipping court on a trespassing charge.

John Edgar Dollar, 32, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a warrant charging him with trespassing.

The original arrest came on May 8 when Dollar was spotted under a “No Trespassing” sign at a Circle K convenience store in Leesburg from which he had been previously banned.

Dollar has a long history of arrests, including an arrest in 2017 after he attempted to steal a pair of boat shoes from Kohl’s in Lady Lake.