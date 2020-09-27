New Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages will encourage ordering ahead

A new Dunkin’ Donuts location in The Villages will be encouraging customers to order ahead.

The Dunkin’ Donuts will be sharing space with a new Aspen Dental office off County Road 466A at Colony Plaza.

The new Dunkin’ Donuts will include a full-service drive-through window. Customers for drive-through or take-out service will be encouraged to use the Dunkin’s app to order ahead.

An opening date has not been announced, but hiring for the location has begun at Mac-Orlando.com.

There are already Dunkin’ Donuts locations in The Villages at Spanish Springs Town Square, on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near UF Health The Villages Hospital, Southern Trace Plaza and Brownwood Paddock Square.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.