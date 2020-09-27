Politicians are hypocrites

To the Editor:

I had to laugh at the letter from Diane Yates criticizing Republicans for being hypocrites. The number one characteristic of ALL politicians is hypocrisy.

For every Republican instance she would list I can list at least one, maybe more, by the Democrats. So that’s not even a subject worthy of discussion.

The Constitution gives the Senate the duty of confirming Supreme Court justices. It doesn’t say they can’t do it at the end of a term or if the minority party doesn’t like it or anything else. The majority party has the power to and virtually always does ignore minority party objections, hence Obamacare. If you think a Democrat majority in the Senate wouldn’t do the same thing, you are not only naïve, but not a student of history. In 2013, Harry Reid eliminated the filibuster so he could ram through Obama’s appointments over Republican objections. Welcome to politics.

Dennis Kelley

Village of Lynnhaven