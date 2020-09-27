Residents invited to participate in Interfaith Peace Partners virtual ‘Peace’ service

Members of the local Interfaith Peace Partners are preparing to hold a virtual service.

The event, which will be conducted on the online platform Zoom, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. It will mark the third service the group has held since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

“Peace” will be the topic of Tuesday’s event. It will include speakers from Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Baha’i religions. Everyone is welcome to attend the free service.

To join the Zoom gathering on Tuesday night, click HERE. The meeting ID number is 886 6806 6273.

The Interfaith Peace Partners are a gathering of clergy and lay people from many communities of faith “dedicated to building understanding, respect, love, peace and unity as people of goodwill.”