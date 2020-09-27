Sunday, September 27, 2020
Residents invited to participate in Interfaith Peace Partners virtual ‘Peace’ service

Staff Report

Members of the local Interfaith Peace Partners are preparing to hold a virtual service.

The event, which will be conducted on the online platform Zoom, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. It will mark the third service the group has held since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

“Peace” will be the topic of Tuesday’s event. It will include speakers from Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Baha’i religions. Everyone is welcome to attend the free service.

To join the Zoom gathering on Tuesday night, click HERE. The meeting ID number is 886 6806 6273.

One tap mobile:

+13017158592,,88668066273# US (Germantown)
+13126266799,,88668066273# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kBv5piM1

The Interfaith Peace Partners are a gathering of clergy and lay people from many communities of faith “dedicated to building understanding, respect, love, peace and unity as people of goodwill.”

