The day is here

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The disenfranchised basement dwellers have came out of the cellar with their cell phones and realized they weren’t a part of anything. Not being able to communicate face to face with other people they joined a mob to hide their insecurities. They’re busy destroying everything the don’t understand. Meanwhile, their proud parents who spent most evening meals on their phones at the table instead of actually having a conversation are confused as to what is happening. After all they paid for every thing the little darlings wanted, and sent them to college where they no longer teach math, English or economics. These courses are replaced with social diversity and various Socialistic Tenets from around the world. Now we have a generation of young 20-somethings with $200,000 in debt and qualified only to be a barista at Starbucks.
Good job, parents. Let’s blame it on politics.

Len Boczkowski
Village of Palo Alto

