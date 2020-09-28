Americans died needlessly thanks to Trump

To the Editor:

I am tired of Trump’s broken promises and lies as I can’t believe any sentence that comes out of his mouth. To put it bluntly Trump has killed thousands of Americans with his “don’t want Americans to panic” response. Dumb! And Republicans support this man who has poisoned our country. Here are the reasons I am not voting for Trump or any Republican:

• He still has no national response to COVID-19 and refuses to listen to the medical experts and lies that we have “turned the corner on the China virus.”

• He promised to balance the federal budget with the Republican tax cuts. Instead our deficit keeps growing even before the start of the virus.

• He called veterans who died in World War II “losers and suckers.” He even called John McCain a loser!

• He built a wall (or his shrine) on our U.S.-Mexico border that Mexico was supposed to pay for. Instead he has diverted billions away from Pentagon money that was earmarked for military projects.

Trump is a liar and wants to drag our country into anarchy. He makes me mad as hell and I am not going to take it anymore. I love my country and hate to see it continually being dragged into Trump’s sewer.

James Dockham

Village of Hadley