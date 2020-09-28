Monday, September 28, 2020
Brooklyn native arrested after brawl with woman in The Villages

Meta Minton

David Dikomeit

A Brooklyn native was arrested after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.

David Dikomeit, 60, was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at the home of his late mother on Wheeling Way in the Village of Glenbrook.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after a woman called 911 claiming she had been attacked by Dikomeit.

She said Dikomeit had been pounding on a bedroom door. When she opened the door, he pulled her from the room, then pushed her shoulder, causing her to stumble back into the bedroom. A woman saw the altercation and filled out a witness form. The nature of the women’s relationship to Dikomeit was redacted from the arrest report. Dikomeit’s mother purchased the home in 2007. She died in August.

Dikomeit was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

