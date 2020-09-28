Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Law enforcement responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to City Fire where 56-year-old Gary Sanchez of Rockville, Md. had gotten into an argument with other people on the restaurant’s outside patio, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Sanchez had been “calling female patrons at the bar inappropriate names and initiating verbal altercation with multiple patrons,” the arrest report said. He and another patron at the bar began pushing each other as the argument escalated. They were broken up by restaurant employees.

Sanchez got into the face of a police sergeant who tried to persuade Sanchez to calm down and be seated. Sanchez responded by grabbing the police sergeant’s arms and pushing him away. Sanchez resisted when the police sergeant attempted to handcuff him.

After he was taken into custody, Sanchez was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for treatment of a small laceration on his face suffered prior to the arrival of police at City Fire.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.