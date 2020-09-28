Monday, September 28, 2020
78.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

Meta Minton

Gary Sanchez

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Law enforcement responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to City Fire where 56-year-old Gary Sanchez of Rockville, Md. had gotten into an argument with other people on the restaurant’s outside patio, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Sanchez had been “calling female patrons at the bar inappropriate names and initiating verbal altercation with multiple patrons,” the arrest report said. He and another patron at the bar began pushing each other as the argument escalated. They were broken up by restaurant employees.

Sanchez got into the face of a police sergeant who tried to persuade Sanchez to calm down and be seated. Sanchez responded by grabbing the police sergeant’s arms and pushing him away. Sanchez resisted when the police sergeant attempted to handcuff him.

After he was taken into custody, Sanchez was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for treatment of a small laceration on his face suffered prior to the arrival of police at City Fire.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

Related Articles

Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native arrested after brawl with woman in The Villages

A Brooklyn native was arrested after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Pair with open liquor and marijuana jailed after found in Village of Parkwood

A man and a woman with open liquor and marijuana were arrested after they were found in the wee hours parked outside the clubhouse at the Villages of Parkwoo
Read more
Crime

Summerfield DUI suspect claims to be afraid of ‘police killing people’

A speeding driver on U.S. 301 claimed she was afraid during a traffic stop because of “police killing people.”
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after inviting deputy to smoke marijuana with her

A woman was arrested after inviting a deputy to smoke marijuana with her.
Read more
News

Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center to be closed

The Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red Saddlebag Skimmer Dragonfly Taking A Break

Check out this red saddlebag skimmer dragonfly taking a break on a windy first day of fall. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Landing At Hogeye Pathway

Check out this roseate spoonbill landing at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

My son is not a loser

A proud father in the Village of Santo Domingo writes that his son is not a “loser.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Keep Harold Schwartz’s dream alive  

Villager Tom Oullette, writing in an Opinion piece, says Harold Schwartz's dream for The Villages is in danger. He has an idea about how Villagers can fight back.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

My son is not a loser

A proud father in the Village of Santo Domingo writes that his son is not a “loser.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Count the lawful votes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends the “lawful” votes should be counted this election.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans died needlessly thanks to Trump

A Village of Hadley resident says President Trump has made him “mad as hell” and he’s not going to take it anymore. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native arrested after brawl with woman in The Villages

A Brooklyn native was arrested after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,338FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
0.7mph
90 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment