Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.

A major highlight of the restaurant’s opening was the presentation of a $493,378 check to the Honor Flight Network. Representatives of Villages Honor Flight were on hand to receive the check from Mission BBQ founders, Steve Newton and Bill Kraus.

Vintage military equipment was on display Monday in the restaurant’s parking lot, including a World War II military Jeep and a 1943 M15A1 Halftrack, a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun on a half-track chassis.

A color guard from the Col. Phillip C. DeLong 1267 Marine Corps League in The Villages participated in the opening. The Sounds of Scotland provided music.

This is the second restaurant to open at Lady Lake Commons. Miller’s Ale House opened last year. A Huey Magoo’s restaurant will be opening next to Mission BBQ, which has 91 locations across the country.