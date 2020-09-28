Monday, September 28, 2020
78.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

David Towns

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.

A major highlight of the restaurant’s opening was the presentation of a $493,378 check to the Honor Flight Network. Representatives of Villages Honor Flight were on hand to receive the check from Mission BBQ founders, Steve Newton and Bill Kraus.

Mission BBQ donated $493,378 to the Honor Flight Network.

Vintage military equipment was on display Monday in the restaurant’s parking lot, including a World War II military Jeep and a 1943 M15A1 Halftrack, a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun on a half-track chassis.

John Grasse of the Village of Silver Lake of the Villages WW2 History Club stands next to his 1943 Jeep which has been in his family since 1955.

Dave and Judy Thomas of Ocklawaha stand in front of their 1943 M15A1 Halftrack which the couple brought to the grand opening.

A color guard from the Col. Phillip C. DeLong 1267 Marine Corps League in The Villages participated in the opening. The Sounds of Scotland provided music.

Steve Newton addresses the crowd as Bill Kraus looks on. Newton and Kraus founded Mission BBQ.

Members of the Col.Phillip C. Delong Detachment 1267 of the Marine Corps League presented the colors at the grand opening.

This is the second restaurant to open at Lady Lake Commons. Miller’s Ale House opened last year. A Huey Magoo’s restaurant will be opening next to Mission BBQ, which has 91 locations across the country.

Related Articles

Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native arrested after brawl with woman in The Villages

A Brooklyn native was arrested after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Pair with open liquor and marijuana jailed after found in Village of Parkwood

A man and a woman with open liquor and marijuana were arrested after they were found in the wee hours parked outside the clubhouse at the Villages of Parkwoo
Read more
Crime

Summerfield DUI suspect claims to be afraid of ‘police killing people’

A speeding driver on U.S. 301 claimed she was afraid during a traffic stop because of “police killing people.”
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red Saddlebag Skimmer Dragonfly Taking A Break

Check out this red saddlebag skimmer dragonfly taking a break on a windy first day of fall. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Landing At Hogeye Pathway

Check out this roseate spoonbill landing at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

My son is not a loser

A proud father in the Village of Santo Domingo writes that his son is not a “loser.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Keep Harold Schwartz’s dream alive  

Villager Tom Oullette, writing in an Opinion piece, says Harold Schwartz's dream for The Villages is in danger. He has an idea about how Villagers can fight back.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
News

Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

My son is not a loser

A proud father in the Village of Santo Domingo writes that his son is not a “loser.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Count the lawful votes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends the “lawful” votes should be counted this election.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans died needlessly thanks to Trump

A Village of Hadley resident says President Trump has made him “mad as hell” and he’s not going to take it anymore. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native arrested after brawl with woman in The Villages

A Brooklyn native was arrested after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,338FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
0.7mph
90 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment