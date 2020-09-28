Monday, September 28, 2020
Home Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

Larry D. Croom

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.

The latest fatality lived in Lake County and was identified by the Florida Department of Health as a 75-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 12. It was unclear from the report exactly where he lived in Lake County.

The increase of new cases across the tri-county area and the state slowed significantly on Monday. In fact, the local area reported just 20 new positive results and only 738 new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.

But 13 patients – 10 residents and three residents who transferred out of the facility – were reported at Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, located at 16605 S.E. 74th Soulliere Ave. in The Villages. That facility was reporting cases among just two employees a little more than a month ago, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In and around The Villages, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 626;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 132;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 149; and
  • Leesburg up one for a total of 1,231.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,228 cases – an increase of six from Sunday to Monday – among 1,159 men, 1,047 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 483 in correctional facilities. There have been 67 deaths and 250 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 588 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Oxford, others have been identified in Wildwood (406), Coleman (394), Bushnell (299, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (89), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 313 cases among 206 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 19,416 – increase of 20
  • Men: 8,510
  • Women: 10,651
  • Non-residents: 77
  • People listed as unknown: 178
  • Deaths: 545
  • Hospitalizations: 1,772

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,475 – increase of 9
  • Men: 3,435
  • Women: 3,869
  • Non-residents: 51
  • People listed as unknown: 120
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 595
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 261
  • Deaths: 190
  • Hospitalizations: 577
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,871), Leesburg (1,231), Tavares (740), Eustis (594) and Mount Dora (588). The Villages also is reporting 33 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,713 – increase of 5
  • Men: 3,916
  • Women: 5,735
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 45
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 998
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,224
  • Deaths: 288
  • Hospitalizations: 945
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,542), Summerfield (378), Belleview (356), Dunnellon (322) and Citra (186). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 701,302 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 738 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 692,962 are residents. A total of 46,440 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,721 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,207 deaths and 43,606 people have been hospitalized.

