Crime

Pair with open liquor and marijuana jailed after found in Village of Parkwood

Meta Minton

Ivy Elizabeth McFarlane

Jeremy Peloquin

A man and a woman with open liquor and marijuana were arrested after they were found in the wee hours parked outside the clubhouse at the Villages of Parkwood.

A law enforcement officer noticed the 2019 Ford pickup parked at 1 a.m. Sept. 22 near the clubhouse, which was closed, according to a pair of arrest reports from the Wildwood Police Department. The truck’s engine was running and the lights were off.

As the police officer neared the pickup, he spotted 37-year-old Jeremy Peloquin as he was moving a half-empty bottle of Corona beer from a floorboard to a rear seat, the report said.  There were also several open cans of White Claw hard seltzer in the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Ivy Elizabeth McFarlane of Tavares.

Both subjects advised they live in the community and they were parked there due to the lack of space in their driveway,” the officer wrote in the report.

About 6 grams of marijuana, a glass pipe and a grinder were found in the vehicle. A container holding 5.3 grams of methamphetamine was also found in the pickup.

McFarlane was found to have in her pocket a clear plastic bag containing crack cocaine.

Peloquin and McFarlane were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

