Monday, September 28, 2020
78.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield DUI suspect claims to be afraid of ‘police killing people’

Meta Minton

Justina Marie Copenhaver

A speeding driver on U.S. 301 claimed she was afraid during a traffic stop because of “police killing people.”

Justina Marie Copenhaver, 33, of Summerfield, was driving a vehicle that caught on radar at 2:45 a.m. Saturday traveling at 106 miles per hour, on U.S. 301, just south of the Marion County line, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Copenhaver turned off the vehicle’s headlights and greatly reduced the speed. Copenhaver abruptly pulled over onto the grass.

A deputy asked Copenhaver if she had been drinking. She said she had not.

However, an open 16-ounce can of Busch Light beer was found in the vehicle. There was also a unopened can of beer in the vehicle. Three Alprazolam pills were also found and Copenhaver could not provide a prescription for the medication.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, however she became “extremely emotionally upset,” the report said. Copenhaver said she “didn’t want to be killed and was afraid due to the police killing people.” She began to cry and made deputies promise they “would not kill her.”

Copehaver, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, struggled through field sobriety exercises. She stumbled and deputies could detect the smell of alcohol on her breath.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession and driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman arrested after inviting deputy to smoke marijuana with her

A woman was arrested after inviting a deputy to smoke marijuana with her.
Read more
News

Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center to be closed

The Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Officials warn ‘free’ roof deals may be too good to be true

The number of homes being re-roofed in The Villages has been raising eyebrows, and when Villagers learn their neighbors are getting “free” roofs thanks to insurance claims, many may fear they are missing the boat.
Read more
News

New Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages will encourage ordering ahead

A new Dunkin’ Donuts location in The Villages will be encouraging customers to order ahead.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as Florida tops 700,000 cases

Six more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 700,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Sunday.
Read more
News

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill moves closer to opening at Brownwood

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill is moving closer to its opening date at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
News

Fatal traffic accident shuts down traffic south of Webster

A fatal traffic accident temporarily shut down traffic late Saturday night south of Webster.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Woman arrested after inviting deputy to smoke marijuana with her

A woman was arrested after inviting a deputy to smoke marijuana with her.
Read more
News

Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center to be closed

The Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red Saddlebag Skimmer Dragonfly Taking A Break

Check out this red saddlebag skimmer dragonfly taking a break on a windy first day of fall. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Landing At Hogeye Pathway

Check out this roseate spoonbill landing at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

My son is not a loser

A proud father in the Village of Santo Domingo writes that his son is not a “loser.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield DUI suspect claims to be afraid of ‘police killing people’

A speeding driver on U.S. 301 claimed she was afraid during a traffic stop because of “police killing people.”
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Keep Harold Schwartz’s dream alive  

Villager Tom Oullette, writing in an Opinion piece, says Harold Schwartz's dream for The Villages is in danger. He has an idea about how Villagers can fight back.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield DUI suspect claims to be afraid of ‘police killing people’

A speeding driver on U.S. 301 claimed she was afraid during a traffic stop because of “police killing people.”
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after inviting deputy to smoke marijuana with her

A woman was arrested after inviting a deputy to smoke marijuana with her.
Read more
News

Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center to be closed

The Alden Bungalows Neighborhood Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

My son is not a loser

A proud father in the Village of Santo Domingo writes that his son is not a “loser.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Count the lawful votes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends the “lawful” votes should be counted this election.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans died needlessly thanks to Trump

A Village of Hadley resident says President Trump has made him “mad as hell” and he’s not going to take it anymore. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield DUI suspect claims to be afraid of ‘police killing people’

A speeding driver on U.S. 301 claimed she was afraid during a traffic stop because of “police killing people.”
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after inviting deputy to smoke marijuana with her

A woman was arrested after inviting a deputy to smoke marijuana with her.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after skipping court on trespassing charge

A Lady Lake man has been jailed after skipping court on a trespassing charge.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,338FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
0.7mph
90 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment