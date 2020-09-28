Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.

Herman Lee Langley, 38, who lives at 1562 Hancock St. in the Sullivan Villas, was behind the wheel of a Ford Escape which was spotted shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday stopped partially in the golf cart lane on Bonita Boulevard, not far from The Villages Public Safety Department fire station. The vehicle was running with the windows down, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Langley was slumped over in the vehicle, with his chin on his chest.

After he was roused, the Oak Ridge, Tenn. native was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises. He stumbled from his vehicle and struggled throughout the exercises. At one point he complained, “I couldn’t do that if I was a ballet dancer.”

Langley provided breath samples that registered .284 and .272 blood alcohol content. A check revealed he had been convicted of a DUI charge in 2007 in Arizona. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.