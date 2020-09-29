Couple on motorcycle end up behind bars after stopping for gas at Wawa

A couple on a motorcycle ended up behind bars after stopping for gas at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

Thomas John Leroy, 59, of Wildwood, was spotted at about 6 p.m. Monday at a gas pump with a black Kawasaki motorcycle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The tag had expired in December and it was registered to someone else.

Leroy was arrested on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Leroy had been arrested in 2018 for riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle without the proper endorsement.

Tonya Leigh Femia, 37, of Belleview, had been riding on the motorcycle as a passenger. A K-9 alerted on her backpack which contained several hypodermic needles, a digital scale, several empty small plastic baggies and a rock-like substance that tested positive for heroin. The Lubbock, Texas native was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Leroy was booked at the jail and released after posting $500 bond.