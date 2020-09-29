COVID-19 cases spike in The Villages as three more local residents succumb to virus

A spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in The Villages and the surrounding area on Tuesday as three more local residents lost their battle with the virus.

Twenty new cases were reported in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – the largest single-day increase in several weeks for a total of 646. Another 21 new cases also were reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,238;

Wildwood up three for a total of 409;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 298;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 152;

Summerfield up three for a total of 381;

Oxford up one for a total of 133; and

Belleview up one for a total of 357.

Two of the latest fatalities were residents of Sumter County and the third one lived in Marion County. They were identified Tuesday by the Florida Department Health as:

85-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 18;

73-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive Sept. 23; and

67-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 31.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,251 cases – an increase of 23 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,173 men, 1,057 women, nine non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 483 in correctional facilities. There have been 69 deaths and 253 people treated in area hospitals.

Besides those cases mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (394), Bushnell (299, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (89), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 320 cases among 212 inmates and 108 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,528 – increase of 112

Men: 8,561

Women: 10,710

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 180

Deaths: 548

Hospitalizations: 1,784

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,517 – increase of 42

Men: 3,450

Women: 3,893

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 123

Cases in long-term care facilities: 602

Cases in correctional facilities: 262

Deaths: 190

Hospitalizations: 580

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,888), Leesburg (1,238), Tavares (740), Eustis (595) and Mount Dora (590).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,760 – increase of 47

Men: 3,938

Women: 5,760

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 45

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,003

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,224

Deaths: 289

Hospitalizations: 951

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,573), Summerfield (381), Belleview (357), Dunnellon (323) and Citra (186). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 704,568 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,266 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 696,171 are residents. A total of 46,659 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,791 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,313 deaths and 43,855 people have been hospitalized.