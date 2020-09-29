Lady Lake man jailed after alleged sex with woman who took sleep aid

A Lady Lake man was jailed after allegedly having sex with a woman who was under the influence of a sleep aid.

John E. Kidd, 41, is free on $15,000 bond following his arrest on a charge of sexual battery this past Friday at his home at 318 Woods Landing Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The victim told police that she has “anxiety issues” and routinely takes a sleep aid which puts her into a “very deep sleep,” the report said. She said she was asleep when she awoke to Kidd sexually battering her. She told police that Kidd had verbally and physically assaulted her over the past several years.

She said she is fearful of the New York native who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The woman has obtained an order of protection against Kidd.