‘Severely intoxicated’ woman arrested after allegedly putting child in chokehold

A “severely intoxicated” woman was arrested after allegedly putting a child in a chokehold and knocking a phone away when he tried to call 911.

Brittany Nicole Malone, 38, of Lady Lake, was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday after police were called to her home at 124 Tara Oaks Circle. Malone sat on the child and then “intentionally and maliciously and without legal excuse” wrapped her legs around the child’s lower portion of his body while placing him in a rear neck chokehold using her arms, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The child managed to wrestle to freedom and attempted to call 911, however Malone took the phone away. The altercation moved to the kitchen where Malone threw the phone at the child, hitting him in the right temple. She then threw a television remote at her boyfriend, striking him in the head.

Malone lunged at the child who was on the floor near a sliding glass door. She put him in another chokehold, “resulting in multiple and visible red bruises, marks and scratches on arms, torso, shoulders and face,” the report said.

The Georgia native was arrested on charges of domestic abuse of a child, domestic battery and depriving use of 911. Malone “was visibly upset, crying and screaming all the way down to the jail,” the arresting officer wrote.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $13,000 bond.