Tuesday, September 29, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

‘Severely intoxicated’ woman arrested after allegedly putting child in chokehold

Meta Minton

Brittany Malone

A “severely intoxicated” woman was arrested after allegedly putting a child in a chokehold and knocking a phone away when he tried to call 911.

Brittany Nicole Malone, 38, of Lady Lake, was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday after police were called to her home at 124 Tara Oaks Circle. Malone sat on the child and then “intentionally and maliciously and without legal excuse” wrapped her legs around the child’s lower portion of his body while placing him in a rear neck chokehold using her arms, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The child managed to wrestle to freedom and attempted to call 911, however Malone took the phone away. The altercation moved to the kitchen where Malone threw the phone at the child, hitting him in the right temple. She then threw a television remote at her boyfriend, striking him in the head.

Malone lunged at the child who was on the floor near a sliding glass door. She put him in another chokehold, “resulting in multiple and visible red bruises, marks and scratches on arms, torso, shoulders and face,” the report said.

The Georgia native was arrested on charges of domestic abuse of a child, domestic battery and depriving use of 911. Malone “was visibly upset, crying and screaming all the way down to the jail,” the arresting officer wrote.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $13,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
News

Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Limpkin Opens A Shellfish At Lake Mira Mar

Check out this limpkin catching and opening a shellfish by banging it on a rock at Lake Mira Mar. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red Saddlebag Skimmer Dragonfly Taking A Break

Check out this red saddlebag skimmer dragonfly taking a break on a windy first day of fall. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is not a friendly hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages is not a friendly hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Severely intoxicated’ woman arrested after allegedly putting child in chokehold

A “severely intoxicated” woman was arrested after allegedly putting a child in a chokehold and knocking a phone away when he tried to call 911.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing

Congressman Daniel Webster contends President Trump's Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

‘Severely intoxicated’ woman arrested after allegedly putting child in chokehold

A “severely intoxicated” woman was arrested after allegedly putting a child in a chokehold and knocking a phone away when he tried to call 911.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is not a friendly hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages is not a friendly hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not pump precious water to Sumter County

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Lady Lake should not pump precious water to Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Kudos to Gov. DeSantis for reopening restaurants to full occupancy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident salutes Gov. DeSantis for reopening restaurants to full capacity.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Severely intoxicated’ woman arrested after allegedly putting child in chokehold

A “severely intoxicated” woman was arrested after allegedly putting a child in a chokehold and knocking a phone away when he tried to call 911.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,340FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
80.9 ° F
83 °
75.2 °
67 %
2.5mph
90 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment