Trump’s Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing

On Saturday, President Trump fulfilled one of the most important constitutional responsibilities a President has.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to serve justice and uphold the rule of law on the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett has extensive experience and an impressive track-record as a professor, litigator, federal judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Barrett was selected for her steadfast dedication to uphold the rule of law and preserve the liberties enshrined in the constitution, as written.

I applaud President Trump for keeping his word on nominating Justices that will protect the constitution.

Twenty-nine times in U.S. History, a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy has occurred during an election year.

19 times the President’s political party was also the majority party in the U.S. Senate during that election year, and 17 of these times the President’s nominee was confirmed.

10 times the President’s political party was not the majority party in the U.S. Senate, only once was the SCOTUS nominee confirmed.

Historical precedence is on the side of the U.S. Senate moving forward with confirmation now. I am pleased to see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham are doing just that. Judge Amy Coney Barrett deserves a swift and fair hearing.

