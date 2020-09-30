6 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area continues to report new cases

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of people who have been hospitalized in the tri-county area hit 1,800 on Wednesday.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County, while two lived in Marion County and one was a resident of Sumter County. They were identified Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

38-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 11;

85-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 6;

84-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 11;

93-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 8;

71-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 11; and

86-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 8.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 19,629 cases – an increase of 101 in a 24-hour period. Those are divided among 8,656 men, 10,750 women, 78 non-residents and 145 people listed as unknown. There also have been a total of 553 deaths across the local region.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 649;

Leesburg up six for a total of 1,244;

Wildwood up three for a total of 412;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 155; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 382.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,313 cases – an increase of 62 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 1,233 men, 1,058 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 539 in correctional facilities. There have been 70 deaths and 254 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 609 cases. Besides those cases mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (449), Bushnell (299, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Oxford (133), Webster (89), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (43) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 366 cases among 260 inmates and 106 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,542 – increase of 25

Men: 3,466

Women: 3,908

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 117

Cases in long-term care facilities: 605

Cases in correctional facilities: 262

Deaths: 193

Hospitalizations: 586

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,890), Leesburg (1,244), Tavares (740), Eustis (597) and Mount Dora (592).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,774 – increase of 14

Men: 3,957

Women: 5,784

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 16

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,006

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,225

Deaths: 290

Hospitalizations: 960

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,579), Summerfield (382), Belleview (357), Dunnellon (326) and Citra (187). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 706,516 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,948 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 698,051 are residents. A total of 46,845 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,889 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,488 deaths and 44,108 people have been hospitalized.