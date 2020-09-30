Wednesday, September 30, 2020
America is running out of time

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Hey folks, “Let’s Make America Great Again”!  Please go into “List of Lawsuits involving Donald Trump” in Wikipedia and take a tour. Under the reference section at the bottom, you can bring up the individual lawsuits or information about the cases. Of particular concern are items numbered 36 and 37.
Also of interest, the top psychiatrist and psychologist in the country have put together a documentary titled “Unfit.” They have a “duty to warn” the American public of danger. You will find this on Amazon.
This is not a football game or a reality TV show, the choice you make on November the 3rd is the most important decision you will make.  Peel away the layers of this rotten onion, you have a lot to learn.
For those of you who say, “But my portfolio has grown,” think of Bernie Madoff. You would do your due diligence if you hired a contractor, a financial planner, a doctor, even if they claimed to be “the most successful and greatest in the world.” So why would you not do your due diligence for the most critical effector in your life? There is plenty of information available from many well respected sources that have long histories of being accurate.  (Fox is rated as dangerous). Start to work, America is running out of time.

Linda Witt
Village of Santo Domingo

