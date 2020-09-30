Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Man arrested after family feud at popular southern cafe in Wildwood

Meta Minton

James Warren Vincent Jr.

A man was arrested after a family feud at a popular southern cafe in Wildwood.

James Warren Vincent Jr., 45, was jailed on charges of battery and assault after the altercation Tuesday night at Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Southern Cafe on Main Street in downtown Wildwood.

Vincent’s brother said Vincent, who is homeless, has been banned from the restaurant but came there anyway “asking about food,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The brother asked Vincent to go to the park across the street, located in front of Wildwood City Hall. The brother and another person from the restaurant met Vincent in the park and took him a sandwich. Vincent became “verbally aggressive” and intentionally threw the sandwich at his brother.

Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Southern Cafe in downtown Wildwood.

Vincent charged at the pair and chased them across the street back to the southern cafe. They went inside and locked the restaurant’s door. Vincent, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, rammed and kicked at the restaurant’s door. He also shouted profanities at the pair. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

When police arrived on the scene, the brother had condiment stains on his shirt left by the sandwich which had been thrown at him by Vincent.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $11,000.

Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area continues to report new cases

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of people who have been hospitalized in the tri-county area hit 1,800 on Wednesday.
News

New era of trash collection begins in The Villages

A new era of trash collection is beginning in The Villages. Got questions? We've got answers.
Health

Spike in deadly COVID-19 virus reported at federal prison in Coleman

The federal prison in Coleman appears to be battling another spike in cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Crime

Baby snatched from mother by armed man at apartment complex

An 18-month-old baby was snatched from his mother by an armed man at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.
Crime

Suspect arrested after alleged stealing spree at Sam’s Club

A suspect was arrested after an alleged stealing spree at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake. He had been arrested in 2015 in The Villages.
Crime

Woman arrested in alleged theft of jewelry from man who drank too much

A Wildwood woman has been arrested in the alleged theft of a gold chain and watch from a man who drank too much and needed a ride home.
Crime

Mother called to retrieve child after father arrested with drugs

A mother was called to retrieve her child after the boy’s father was arrested with drugs.
Health

News

Rainbow Over Mariel Way In The Village Of Hemingway

This rainbow was spotted over Mariel Way in the Village of Hemingway. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!
Limpkin Opens A Shellfish At Lake Mira Mar

Check out this limpkin catching and opening a shellfish by banging it on a rock at Lake Mira Mar. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
America is running out of time

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that America may be running out of time.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Head trauma likely contributed to Gale Sayers’ Dementia 

Legendary Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers died last week. He suffered from Dementia which was likely exacerbated by head trauma suffered in the NFL. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of the Hall of Famer.
Crime

Health

News

America is running out of time

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that America may be running out of time.
Importance of everyone’s vote in this election

A reader from Massachusetts writes about the importance of casting a ballot in the upcoming election. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Social Security could run out of money by 2023

Many Americans are worried about the future of Social Security. Read this Letter to the Editor.
Crime

Crime

