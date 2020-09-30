Man arrested after family feud at popular southern cafe in Wildwood

A man was arrested after a family feud at a popular southern cafe in Wildwood.

James Warren Vincent Jr., 45, was jailed on charges of battery and assault after the altercation Tuesday night at Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Southern Cafe on Main Street in downtown Wildwood.

Vincent’s brother said Vincent, who is homeless, has been banned from the restaurant but came there anyway “asking about food,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The brother asked Vincent to go to the park across the street, located in front of Wildwood City Hall. The brother and another person from the restaurant met Vincent in the park and took him a sandwich. Vincent became “verbally aggressive” and intentionally threw the sandwich at his brother.

Vincent charged at the pair and chased them across the street back to the southern cafe. They went inside and locked the restaurant’s door. Vincent, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, rammed and kicked at the restaurant’s door. He also shouted profanities at the pair. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

When police arrived on the scene, the brother had condiment stains on his shirt left by the sandwich which had been thrown at him by Vincent.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $11,000.