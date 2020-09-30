Man jailed after found sleeping behind wheel of vehicle near busy intersection

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle near a busy intersection in Wildwood.

A red Nissan truck was spotted at an intersection at about 5 p.m. Monday near the Sunoco service station at 900 S. Main St. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Robert Scott Rice of Ocala. A witness said Rice woke up and pulled into the service station parking lot minutes before an officer arrived on the scene, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The police officer determined that Rice has been classified as a habitual offender, with suspensions dating back to 2002. He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.