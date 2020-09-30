Mother called to retrieve child after father arrested with drugs

A mother was called to retrieve her child after the boy’s father was arrested with drugs.

Donald Lawain Bass, 39, of Mount Dora, had been driving a red pickup on Sunday when Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Temple Hill Road in Lady Lake. When law enforcement spotted the truck, a small child was standing on the front seat.

During a traffic stop, Bass adjusted his baseball hat and a small bag of cocaine fell to the ground. He was also in possession of a straw used to snort the cocaine. A check revealed he was driving on a suspended license.

The mother of the child was summoned to the scene and she took the boy.

Bass was arrested on charges of child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.