Suspect arrested after alleged stealing spree at Sam’s Club

A suspect was arrested after an alleged stealing spree at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Jonathan Roy Callahan, 45, entered the store at 12:40 Tuesday and was “fumbling” with a black backpack placed on a shelf near the electronics area in the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The store’s management was watching Callahan from the moment he walked in the store, because he “had been stealing from the store all week,” the report said.

The backpack had been stolen from Sam’s Club. It contained flashlights and a black jacket also stolen from the store. Store employees also suspected Callahan had been “staging” other items in the store that he had planned to steal.

Callahan has a lengthy criminal arrest, including a 2015 arrest in The Villages on a charge of driving under the influence.

The Iowa native was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.