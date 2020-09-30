Woman arrested in alleged theft of jewelry from man who drank too much

A Wildwood woman has been arrested in the alleged theft of a gold chain and watch from a man who drank too much and needed a ride home.

The man said that on Sept. 19 he had been at a party and had been drinking before he fell asleep, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said he got a ride home from 34-year-old Yasmine Barksdale and noticed that his 30-inch gold chain with a diamond charm was missing. His Michael Kors watch was also missing. The chain was valued at $1,500 and the watch was valued at $500. He said Barksdale denied taking the jewelry.

Barksdale was later captured on video surveillance pawning the jewelry.

She was arrested Tuesday at Motel 6 in Wildwood. She is facing charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property. She was booked on $4,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.