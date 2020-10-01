Friday, October 2, 2020
6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Sumter County sees spike in cases

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Sumter County reported a spike in new cases Thursday.

Five of the latest COVID-19 victims lived in Marion County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 75-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 13;
  • 76-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 14;
  • 78-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 25;
  • 76-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 2;
  • 87-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 8; and
  • 69-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 1.

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 655;
  • Leesburg up six for a total of 1,250;
  • Wildwood up four for a total of 416;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 299;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 156; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 383.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,397 cases – an increase of 84 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 1,310 men, 1,065 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 200 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 603 in correctional facilities. There have been 70 deaths and 256 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 615 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (515), Bushnell (302, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Oxford (133), Webster (90), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (51), Sumterville (44) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 282 cases among 175 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 19,770 – increase of 141
  • Men: 8,758
  • Women: 10,785
  • Non-residents: 81
  • People listed as unknown: 146
  • Deaths: 70
  • Hospitalizations: 256

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,567 – increase of 25
  • Men: 3,476
  • Women: 3,920
  • Non-residents: 53
  • People listed as unknown: 118
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 612
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 262
  • Deaths: 193
  • Hospitalizations: 605
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,899), Leesburg (1,250), Tavares (740), Eustis (602) and Mount Dora (593). The Villages is reporting 35 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,806 – increase of 12
  • Men: 3,972
  • Women: 5,800
  • Non-residents: 18
  • People listed as unknown: 16
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,007
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,225
  • Deaths: 295
  • Hospitalizations: 965
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,602), Summerfield (383), Belleview (357), Dunnellon (327) and Citra (187). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 709,144 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,628 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 700,602 are residents. A total of 47,034 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,051 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,619 deaths and 44,320 people have been hospitalized.

