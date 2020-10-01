Berserk Summerfield man jailed after spat with lady friend over ties to neighbor

A Summerfield man who went ballistic over his lady friend “associating” with a neighbor was jailed Monday.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on S.E. 145th Place and when they arrived, they saw 38-year-old Joel Victor Ploski yelling and throwing objects on his porch. But he calmed down when he saw the deputies arriving, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim, who was inside her vehicle, told deputies that she and Ploski were involved in an argument about a neighbor when he started yelling profanities at her in the hallway of the residence. She said he grabbed her by the neck, picked her up and threw her onto the floor next to a couch in the living room, the report says.

The victim said she was able to get up from the floor and Ploski approached her a second time. She said he proceeded to “touch” her nose and forehead with his finger and pushed her backwards. She said she then got into her vehicle and called 911 for help while Ploski continued to yell and throw objects inside the residence, the report says.

The victim told deputies a similar event had taken place Sept. 25 when Ploski yelled profanities at her and caused a disturbance. She claimed that while she was sitting on the porch, Ploski approached her in an “aggressive manner” and placed his body weight on her right arm/elbow after she stuck it out to block him. She said the incident caused her instant pain and swelling, the report says.

Deputies noted redness on the victim’s right shoulder, as well as purple bruising on her right elbow, multiple scratches on her right armpit, redness on the left side of her neck and some “visible injury” and redness on her right kneecap, the report says.

Ploski initially told deputies that he and the victim were in a verbal altercation when she approached him and slapped him in the face. He said he then grabbed her by her right arm and pushed her in a downward motion, according to the report.

After being advised of his rights, Ploski claimed multiple times that he didn’t understand them. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was released Tuesday on $2,500 bond and is due in court Oct. 28 at 1 p.m., jail records show.