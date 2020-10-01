Betty Mark passed away at home on September 27, 2020 just one week before her 90th birthday. She was born in Headland Alabama, the youngest of 11 children.

After completing high school she moved to Savannah Georgia and was employed by the Liberty National Bank. While there she met and married her husband Bennett Mark. Upon his discharge from the Air Force they moved to Michigan and raised their family of 5 children. After retiring they moved to The Villages, Florida were they have lived for the last 25 years.

Betty and Bennett met on Tybee Beach and were married on February 14, 1954 at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Savannah, Georgia. All of her children felt they were the most important thing to her. She spent time attending school functions, taking them sledding and to the beach, building ice skating rinks, playing games, and teaching the girls how to sew.

In the Villages Betty played in several golf groups and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed scrapbooking and was always an avid gardener. Canning the best sweet pickles using her mothers crock was a yearly activity. She enjoyed giving them away as gifts. Always a very competitive card player, she played right up to the last week of her life.

Betty was preceded in death by her twin brother Bobby who passed away in September 2008. Also preceding her in death were her 9 sisters and brothers. She is survived by her husband Bennett, their 3 daughters, Dawn (husband Tim; children Rachel, LeeAnn and Katie), Gina (children JT, Mark and Zachery) and Felicia (husband Dan; children Joshua and Jessica) and 2 sons, Bennett II (wife Cathy; children Patrick and Kelsey) and Coleman (wife Alice; children Rachel and Coleman) and 6 great grandchildren.

Betty will be laid to rest at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to, The Cornerstone Hospice Foundation in the care of Betty Mark at donate.cshospice.org Any questions regarding donations can be answered at (352) 742-6819.