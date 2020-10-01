Donald Trump Jr. to make return visit to The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. will be making a return visit to The Villages.

The president’s eldest son will be signing copies of his brand new book, “Liberal Privilege,” on Oct. 9 at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

Trump wowed a crowd in The Villages this past November, when he made an appearance here with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

In a phone interview Thursday night with Villages-News.com, Trump Jr. said he is looking forward to coming back to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“Villagers are so enthusiastic,” he said. “They just get it.”

He added that he “felt the warmth” of The Villages crowd during his visit last year.

Trump Jr. said he hadn’t planned to write “Liberal Privilege,” but found himself hunkered down in quarantine and started doing research.

He look a hard look at the life of former Vice President Joe Biden and the lack of accomplishment during his nearly half a century in public office.

“These are stories that need to be told,” he said.

He will be accompanied by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who also has a new book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution.”

Those who wish to attend the event, must have a ticket. The event begins at 1 p.m. Obtain tickets at this link.

