Felon with firearm arrested near day care where children were playing

A felon with a firearm was arrested near a day care where children were playing in Wildwood.

Officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street where 42-year-old Freddie Lee Bailey Jr. of Wildwood made a threat to another individual, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bailey was armed and fled in a white van. A witness said Bailey had pointed a gun at the other individual. Officers apprehended Bailey on Terry Street. Bailey declined to speak to police about the altercation which had occurred.

“The incident took place approximately 25 feet from a nearby day care at the location of 100 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave and children were actively playing outside at the playground when the suspect pointed the firearm at the victim,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Perry, who had previously been convicted of felony burglary, was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon as well as a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.