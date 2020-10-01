Thursday, October 1, 2020
It’s up to us in November

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just watch children 5 and under at the playground, or pre-kindergarten schools. They are having fun, they babble with each other, they laugh, aggressive and passive personalities are shown, but what you don’t see is racism. They pay no attention to color, color does not hurt. color is just part of the environment.
So why is it that the moment they start school they become color conscious? Look no further than the infiltration of socialism through unvetted teachers and curriculum. Socialism does not allow for friendship among races, they stoke the turmoil of racism through color distinction. Add to this parents who have already been groomed for the past 40 years to become intolerant, and you have the answer to today’s problem.
The left has cultivated and continues to make distinction with their plantation welfare programs. People who work together become more tolerant and friendlier. It’s up to us in November to make the right choice, freedom or slavery.

Jo Thompson
Village of Duval

 

