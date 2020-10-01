Man who overdosed at hotel transported to The Villages hospital 

A man who overdosed at a hotel in The Villages was transported by ambulance to UF Health The Villages Hospital.

Emergency personnel were called at about 6 p.m. Saturday to La Hacienda Hotel where the 39-year-old Leesburg man who was sitting in the backseat of a white Volkswagen was revived with NARCAN nasal spray administered by an EMS crew, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He immediately began to regain consciousness.

Two women were with the man at the time of the overdose, according to the report.