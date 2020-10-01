Stop sign-running Summerfield woman nabbed while driving without license

A 32-year-old Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Tuesday after being accused of running a stop sign.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Cassandra Jene-Jiardina Hughes after reporting that she failed to stop at the intersection of S.E. 103rd Avenue and Timacuan Road. Hughes provided the deputy with a Florida identification card and was then placed in the back of another deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies ran a background check and discovered that Hughes’ driver’s license had been suspended indefinitely on March 21, 2019 for failure to pay support and again on June 10, 2019 for failure to pay a financial obligation. The report also showed that her license had been canceled on July 25, 2019.

Hughes, who lives at 15190 S.E. 103rd Ave. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. She was released early Wednesday morning on $500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.