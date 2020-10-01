Summerfield man jailed after allegedly taking gal pal’s son’s vehicle without permission

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after being accused of taking his lady friend’s son’s vehicle without permission.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 28-year-old Adelmo Lopez took his silver 2003 Toyota Sequoia to go to a store. He said Lopez didn’t have a driver’s license and he had never allowed him drive his vehicle. He added that he didn’t want him operating the vehicle and potentially crashing it, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said he didn’t want to pursue charges against Lopez. He said he would return to the residence at some point because he is living there, the report says.

A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling north on S.E. 93rd Court and conducted a traffic stop at the 9200 block of S.E. 141st Lane. The deputy spoke with Lopez, placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the Marion County Jail.

Through a translator, Lopez claimed the victim gave him permission to take the vehicle to the store. He said that while on his way back to the residence, he was stopped by the deputy. He then said he wouldn’t be making any further statements, the report says.

Lopez, who lives in the 9100 block of S.E. 142nd Place in Summerfield, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was being held on $2,500 bond and is due in court Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.