Villager urged to consider tracking device after bloodhound called to search for wife

A Villager was urged to consider a tracking device after a bloodhound was summoned to search for his missing wife.

The 81-year-old husband called 911 at 11 p.m. Monday, about an hour after he realized his 79-year-old wife was missing from their home in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The husband said he had fallen asleep, but remembered his wife said something about going to the post office.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office brought in a bloodhound to aid in the search. The deputy with the bloodhound heard a woman say “Hello,” from a behind a residence at the intersection of St. Andrews Boulevard and Bay Meadows Lane. She was evaluated by EMS personnel and released at the scene.

Information about a tracking device was given to the woman’s husband.