Villager’s screaming son arrested after neighbor calls law enforcement

A Villager’s screaming son was arrested after a neighbor called law enforcement during the outburst.

Aaron Gonnelli, 30, remained behind bars Thursday following his arrest Sunday at his mother’s home at 1022 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages.

When officers arrived on the scene, Gonnelli’s mother said her son was “off his medication” and “yelling to himself on the back porch,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police found the Massachusetts native sitting on the back porch listening to music. He said the music “set him off” and he “started yelling and screaming at the sky,” the report said. Gonnelli, who admitted he had not been taking his medication, said he “did not want to hurt himself or others.”

His mother told police her son does not get violent, “but does have episodes where he screams.”

A check revealed Gonnelli was wanted on a Levy County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

A former resident of the home, Zachary Gonnelli is currently serving a life sentence in a Florida prison. He was convicted in a stabbing on the Historic Side of The Villages that left a man with a collapsed lung and lacerated kidney.