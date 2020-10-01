Will Villagers feel safe returning to town squares?

The town squares will reopen Monday, Oct. 5 for the first time since they were abruptly shut down in March due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

Do you feel safe returning to the town squares? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at this link: https://www.villages-news.com/submit-letters-editor/

Several new rules will be in place when the squares reopen:

• Passes will be required for entry to the square. The passes are free and available at the The Villages Box Office at tickets.thevillages.com. The passes will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

• Staff members will man a single entry and exit point to limit the crowd size.

• There will be a limited capacity that allows for social distancing.

• Happy hour will be temporarily suspended. Drinks will be available at the bar huts at the squares, but lines will be discouraged. Coolers will not be allowed. Neither will be outside alcohol.

• Masks are “requested” but not required.

The entertainment lineup has been announced for the first night:

Spanish Springs Town Square – Trip 19

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – Studio 77

Brownwood Paddock Square – Paisley Craze