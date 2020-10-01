Friday, October 2, 2020
William Gene Clark

William Gene Clark

William Gene Clark, of Lady Lake, Florida and formerly of Des Moines, Iowa and Crosslake, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a long battle with Huntington’s disease. He was 78 years old.

He was born in Grundy Center, Iowa to the late Delbert and Vivian Clark. Bill graduated from Grundy Center High school and attended Iowa State University for 1 year. He worked for AM as a press repairman for 6 years and then for Carpenter Paper Company in Des Moines. After 40 years in the paper industry as a top salesman he retired to Florida.

Bill loved Canadian walleye fishing, bowling, and golf. One of his proudest accomplishments was being raised as a Mason in 1983 in WestGate Masonic Lodge. He also was a member of The Consistory and Za-Ga-Zig Shrine.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Lorri Clark; children Robert Clark (Traci), Thomas Clark (Shelia), Daniel Clark and Deborah Pommier (Michael); grandchildren Shannon Clark, Tommie Clark, Kayla Pommier and James Clark; great grandson Spencer; brothers Robert and Ted Clark.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Clark and his parents.

Services will be spring 2021 in Iowa.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, https://hdsa.org/, or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.

