3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as local area reports 120 new cases

Three more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to crop up throughout the tri-county area.

Two of the latest fatalities live in Marion County, while the third one lived in Lake County. They were identified Friday by the Florida Department of Health as:

78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 19;

62-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 27; and

85-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 30.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up seven for a total of 662;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,259;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 303;

Summerfield up three for a total of 386;

Belleview up two for a total of 359;

Wildwood up one for a total of 417; and

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 157.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,416 cases – an increase of 19 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,323 men, 1,071 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 201 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 612 in correctional facilities. There have been 70 deaths and 256 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 620 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (524), Bushnell (303, 139 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 36 staff members), Oxford (133), Webster (90), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (51), Sumterville (44) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 282 cases among 175 inmates and 107 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 19,890 – increase of 120

Men: 8,818

Women: 10,847

Non-residents: 80

People listed as unknown: 145

Deaths: 561

Hospitalizations: 1,841

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,606 – increase of 39

Men: 3,499

Women: 3,938

Non-residents: 52

People listed as unknown: 117

Cases in long-term care facilities: 614

Cases in correctional facilities: 263

Deaths: 194

Hospitalizations: 610

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,909), Leesburg (1,259), Tavares (741), Eustis (606) and Mount Dora (596). The Villages is reporting 37 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,868 – increase of 62

Men: 3,996

Women: 5,838

Non-residents: 18

People listed as unknown: 16

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,025

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,225

Deaths: 297

Hospitalizations: 975

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,633), Summerfield (386), Belleview (359), Dunnellon (331) and Citra (189). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,419 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (101) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 711,804 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,660 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 703,212 are residents. A total of 47,198 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,109 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 14,730 deaths and 44,489 people have been hospitalized.