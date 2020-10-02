Eugene Oliver Wegner

Eugene “Gene” Oliver Wegner, 79, of Wildwood, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Gene was born May 25, 1941 in Fond du Lac, WI and was proceeded in death by parents Oliver Victor Wegner and Bernice Minnie Clara (Abraham) Wegner. He was a comical, hard-working, risk-taking, wonderful, caring man and was known as a son, brother, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

He will be missed by his loving wife of 27 years, Irene, along with all of his family and friends.