Husband free on bond in jealous battle lands back behind bars

A husband free on bond after a jealous battle with his wife has landed back behind bars.

Daniel Lee Gilbert, 36, had been free on $1,000 bond following a July 23 arrest on a charge of resisting arrest. In that arrest, Gilbert had been calling his wife derogatory names, including “whore,” while she was holding their infant child and Gilbert had a 9mm gun tucked in his waistband at the Twin Palms Trailer Park in Fruitland Park. Court records indicate she sought an order of protection against him in 2019.

Gilbert was arrested at about 3 a.m. Friday at Dreamers internet cafe on a Marion County warrant charging him with second degree murder with a firearm. He was also found to be in possession of two grams of methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.