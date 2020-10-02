John Francis Thomas

John F. (Jack) Thomas passed away on September 28, 2020 in The Villages, FL. He was born on January 24, 1926 in Girard, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane K. Thomas, his parents John P. and Mary E. Thomas, his sister Patricia Ann Lariccia, his in-laws Paul M. and Nora E. Geary, and his grandson Michael King. He is survived by Charles A. King (Marlene) of North Carolina, Michael Lariccia of Youngstown, OH, granddaughter Melissa M. (Joe) Gray, 4 nieces and 4 nephews.

In August of 1952, he met his late wife, Jane K. King, at a wedding in Youngstown, OH. Jane had come up from Florida to visit family, going to the telephone office, to visit the girls, she used to work with Becky McHugh who told Jane she was getting married on Saturday and reminded her that she always said she would dance at my wedding. Jane said I will be there. That is how they met – at the wedding. The courtship was conducted by long distance, using telephone calls, letters, cards and roses, seeing one another for a week, over New Years of 1953. In March of 1953, he transferred from Ohio Bell, Youngstown, to Southern Bell Telephone & Telephone Company, Ft. Lauderdale, FL to marry the love of his life, his best girl, Jane K. Thomas. They were married on May 16, 1953 at the Park Methodist Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. They were married for 48 ½ years. Jane passed away on January 23, 2002.

Mr. Thomas quit high school to help support his family. After his Navy service, he took the G.E.D. test and received his high school diploma, worked at the Ohio Leather Works, Girard, OH and Youngstown Sheet & Tube, before going into the service.

He was in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 serving in the South Pacific on the island of Peleliu, operating heavy equipment. He received the South Pacific and the Good Conduct Medals. In 2004, he returned to the island to attend the 60th anniversary of the “Battle of Peleliu”, returning again in 2005.

Mr. Thomas started with Ohio Bell in 1947 working in the Construction Department in Ohio and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was promoted to Supervisor in 1957. Transferring to N. Daytona Beach, FL in 1979 then retiring in 1987 with 40 years of service with the company. Living in Astor, FL then they moved to the Silver Lake section, Lady Lake, FL in 1989.

Owning R.V.s, they made trips to the West and Mid-west over the years and also took boat trips to Georgia, the West Coast of Florida and to the Keys.

Jane golfed and encouraged him to golf starting in the early 1960s. Mr. Thomas played on Men’s Day, Silver Lake since 1989 and had two hole-in-ones. He was an avid reader, belonging to several book clubs and the local library. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and the Methodist Church in Lady Lake.

Mr. Thomas will be cremated and he and his late wife will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements will be held on Friday, October 9. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 am, Memorial Service is at 11:00 am, Florida National Cemetery is at 1:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32159.