License plate seized from truck after crash in The Villages

A license plate was seized from a vehicle after a crash near the Wales Gate in The Villages.

Ryan Joseph Kinley, 38, of Lake Panasoffkee, had been driving a 1999 Ford F-150 at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he was involved in a crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at the Wales Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police discovered Kinley was driving on a suspended license and seize tag order had been issued for his license plate. His driver’s license was also taken from him. His vehicle was towed from the scene.